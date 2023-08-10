Perhaps no team in college football is being talked about and covered more than Colorado football. The Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes are less than a month away from embarking on their final season in the Pac-12 and intend to leave the conference with a bang.

Sanders brought with him to Colorado from Jackson State several impact players, including the top recruit from the class of 2022, Travis Hunter. Hunter is the Shohei Ohtani of college football, having played both wide receiver and cornerback for Jackson State as a freshman last season. He figures to do the same with Colorado football in 2023.

Urban Meyer, a three-time national championship-winning head coach, doesn’t think Hunter needs to practice anymore.

“I looked at Prime and said, ‘I had one of those called Percy Harvin,' Meyer told Colin Cowherd. “I just pushed him to the side. You don't need to practice (Hunter) much longer. He's that good.”

Hunter made an impact on both sides of the ball for Jackson State last season. On defense, he recorded 15 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. He caught 14 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Hunter will have to translate those numbers into the Division I level with Colorado, but he certainly has the ability to turn into one of the elite players in the country. Colorado football will have plenty of eyes on it in 2023 and rightfully so. Whatever happens with Deion Sanders and co. there's one thing for certain. There are going to be some memorable moments along the way.