As Colorado football star Travis Hunter has high aspirations for himself, he has received probably one of the best compliments from college football analyst Joe Klatt, comparing him to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Klatt was on his self-titled show where he spoke about the best bets on the discussion of the Heisman Trophy and when speaking about Hunter, he talked about his dual-threat ability being like Ohtani and the value of betting him to win the prestigious award.

“At plus 6000 or 60 to one, you can get Travis Hunter at Colorado,” Klatt said. “Sign me up for the best non quarterback in the sport at plus 6000. We've also got a little bit of this like Ohtani factor, even more so than Charles Woodson or any of these other players. Like he's legitimately a two way player.”

“So now you've got the Ohtani factor, where it's like, he could be considered one of the best corners in the game and one of the best wide receivers in the game,” Klatt continued. “He averaged 115 snaps per game last year. That's the top number in all of college football. He could be the best wide receiver in the sport, and I think he could be the best corner, not just one of the top ones.”

On Colorado football's Travis Hunter and Shohei Ohtani comparison

Comparing the two players is an obvious one since Ohtani is stellar as a pitcher, but also is incredible with the bat which makes him a generational player. As for Hunter, he has emerged as not just one of the best corner backs in the nation, but also maybe the best wide receiver as said by Klatt and with the Buffaloes looking to be much better this season, the star could be in contention for the Heisman.

“You know, obviously Woodson comes to mind, and now all the sudden, if you just think to yourself, like I do, like man Colorado protects Shedeur [Sanders] a little bit better, their schedule is not quite as difficult as it was a year ago, and now there are eight wins, and they're nine wins, and he's averaging 115 to 120 snaps a game,” Klatt said. “And he's not only the best corner in college football, but you could argue that he's the best wide receiver in college football. And guess what? He's right there and you got him at plus 6000, that is a great value bet right there.”

Last season, Hunter caught 57 passes for 721 yards to go along with five touchdowns where on the defensive side, he recorded three interceptions and 31 total tackles. The Colorado football team opens up the upcoming season on Thursday night against North Dakota State.