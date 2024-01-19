Deion Sanders and his Colorado football staff have extended an offer to a talented 2026 safety from Oklahoma.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are laying the foundations for the future of their program while still looking for ways to stay competitive in the present. Sanders' first season at the helm in Colorado could all in all probably be considered a success, as the team rebounded from its abysmal performance in 2023 and also dominated the national headlines for the first month of the season until their winning subsided.

One area where the Buffaloes struggled mightily during the 2023 season was in their defensive backfield, and it appears that Sanders and his staff are already hitting the recruiting trail to make sure that that side of the ball is shored up in future seasons.

On Thursday evening, safety Adam Auston of Lawton, Oklahoma announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he had received an offer from Colorado football. Auston is a member of the Class of 2026, meaning that the earliest fans could potentially see him in a Colorado uniform would be three seasons from now.

Still, laying the framework for the future is a large part of what it means to be a college head coach, and it seems that Deion Sanders has accepted that responsibility fully as he works to continue to bring the program back to national relevance. While the team partially accomplished that goal this year, Colorado will hope to put up far more than the four wins they were able to muster in 2023 when the 2024 season kicks off in less than eight months.