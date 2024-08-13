There's a lot of excitement in the air for Colorado football this season. New assistant coach and NFL legend Warren Sapp says he is finding a new identity while mentoring the players in Boulder.

“For someone who never wanted to do this, I’m addicted to it.. the babies have really given me a purpose in life,” Sapp said to reporters ahead of the start of the regular season. The former Miami football star, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, is a graduate assistant at Colorado.

Sapp likes what he is seeing from his young guns on the defense this season. He is specifically praising the Colorado football defensive line.

“We got bullets. You get shot with a .38 or 9mm, you pick it,” Sapp said, per On3.

Colorado football's 2024 season outlook

Colorado football is starting a new journey this season. The Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 Conference, after leaving years ago to join the Pac-12. Colorado joins Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in the league. Utah is picked to win the Big 12.

The Buffaloes are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. In Deion Sanders' first season, Colorado went 4-8. The team started 3-0, but defensive struggles caused problems the rest of the way. The team got embarrassed by several in-conference schools, including Oregon and Washington State. Colorado football brought in some new people on the coaching staff to help fix the problems. One of those people is Sapp, who was a star defensive lineman at Miami. He played in the NFL from 1995-2007.

Colorado football fans are hoping Sapp is right with his estimate about the defense, because they will need to do a much better job of stopping opposing offenses.

“We need a unit and a pack to go hunt… We just gonna show up like a bunch of wild dogs to the stadium, and we gonna hunt. The table is set, let's eat,” Sapp said, per DNVR Buffs.

The Buffaloes have a tough conference slate this season. Colorado plays Oklahoma State, Utah and Kansas State at home. All three of those teams are ranked in the first Associated Press college football poll. The Buffaloes also have some tough road games, at Kansas and Arizona. Those two teams are also ranked.

The Buffaloes also have to play at Nebraska in the non conference. For the Buffaloes to go to a bowl game, the team's defense must step up. Colorado hit the transfer portal hard to rebuild that unit. The team brought in cornerback RJ Johnson from Arkansas, as well as safety Savion Riley from Miami. This secondary should be much better for the Buffaloes, as Shilo Sanders is also back in the defensive backfield.

Colorado football starts its season against North Dakota State on August 29.