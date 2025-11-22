The LSU Tigers are making an aggressive push to land Lane Kiffin as their next head coach. The Ole Miss Rebels coach has emerged as the top target for multiple Southeastern Conference programs following another successful season, with a major announcement expected after the Egg Bowl regarding his future.

LSU officials are preparing to offer Kiffin a seven-year deal worth at least $90 million, as per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The package would make him tied for the highest-paid coach in college football. Beyond the massive salary, LSU is promising significant NIL investments exceeding $25 million for roster building.

The formal offer is expected to come within the next week as Kiffin weighs his options between staying in Oxford or making a jump. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced that a decision on Kiffin's future will be made on November 29, the day after the Rebels face Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game.

Members of Kiffin's family recently toured Baton Rouge during the Rebels' bye week, fueling speculation about a potential move to LSU. The visit included tours of the city and LSU facilities, signaling serious interest from both sides in making a deal happen.

Reports indicate LSU officials are confident about landing Kiffin despite fierce competition from Florida.

Kiffin currently has the Rebels ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 10-1 record. A win over Mississippi State would give Ole Miss its second 11-win regular season in program history. The uncertainty surrounding Kiffin's future has reportedly created discomfort among players preparing for the rivalry game.

The coach owns a 54-19 record at Ole Miss and has delivered the program's only 11-win season. His decision could reshape the coaching landscape across multiple programs, with Auburn and Florida also monitoring the situation closely as they navigate their own coaching searches.