The Louisville Cardinals are set to take on the SMU Mustangs in what will be an important matchup in the ACC. However, it appears the Cardinals could be without quarterback Miller Moss, as the program is taking its time to decide if he'll play through an injury or not.

Reports indicate that Moss, who is a redshirt senior, is expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. He is currently listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury.

“Louisville QB Miller Moss is expected to be a game-time decision vs. SMU, sources tell On3 Sports.”

Moss has played in all 10 games for Louisville so far this season. So, if head coach Jeff Brohm rules him out, then it will be his first game missed. Through those 10 games, Miller Moss has recorded 2,344 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns (11 passing) while completing 64.3% of his pass attempts. He's also thrown 7 interceptions.

If he is unable to play, Louisville is likely to turn to Brady Allen, who is a junior. He's made four appearances this season for the Cardinals and has recorded 69 passing yards and a touchdown with a 66.7% completion percentage.

Miller Moss transferred to Louisville from the USC Trojans in the 2025 offseason. Interestingly enough, he's taken a minor step back in production with the Cardinals. Either way, his status for the Week 13 matchup against SMU is seemingly up in the air. However, we won't know his true status until game day.

A win over the Mustangs will advance the Cardinals to an 8-3 record, putting the program in position to compete in one of the more prestigious bowl games. Additionally, the victory could knock SMU out of the running for the SMU championship game.