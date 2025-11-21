The 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes are rolling through the 2025 college football season. The defending champions broke through and won it all last season, but there is an argument to be made that they are playing even better this season than they did last. The key for the Buckeyes has been this defense's dominance, and it has also been attracting a lot of NFL scouts' attention.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released his list of the top 50 prospects in the country, and two Buckeyes top the list. The Buckeyes have Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs at the top of the rankings. Reese has shot up draft boards thanks to his play this year. Caleb Downs has been known as one of the best players in the country since he burst onto the scene at Alabama. These two are the anchors of the Ohio State defense, and they are getting that recognition at the pro level.

Reid said on Reese, “Reese is one of the biggest risers in this class regardless of position and has been the best player on a loaded Buckeyes defense. He's a hybrid defender who is used both as an off-ball linebacker and off the edge. Because of his explosiveness, I like Reese more as an edge rusher in the NFL, where his combination of bend, power and play violence can be best utilized, though he can also be used sporadically on the second level. I believe Reese has Pro Bowl potential early in his NFL career.”

Then, he said on Downs, “Downs has been a highly accomplished player for both Alabama and Ohio State. He has found the perfect role for his instincts and awareness this season, as first-year Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia uses him as a “middle hole” player. Downs is a consistent tackler with great ball skills, and he is capable of mirroring and matching tight ends and receivers in the middle of the field. He reminds me a lot of Brian Branch coming out of Alabama and could have a similar NFL impact.”

The Buckeyes have those two, but then Carnell Tate, Sonny Styles, and Kayden McDonald are all ranked in the top 5o, highlighting just how talented this team is and why they have been so dominant. Tate is also dealing with an injury at the moment, but Ryan Day has kept quiet on his status down the stretch.