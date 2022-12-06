By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Now the head coach of Colorado Football, Deion Sanders has gone on record saying he is “bringing some luggage” with him. As he looks to build up the Buffaloes, some are speculating that Sanders could bring in one of his best players from Jackson State.

Travis Hunter was the number one overall recruit entering the 2022 season on 247Sports big board. He had a five-star rating and looked poised to attend Florida State. Instead, Hunter shocked the college football world by choosing to play for Jackson State and Sanders.

After making the decision to play for Sanders at the FCS level, analysts have predicted that Hunter will follow “Coach Prime,” as he begins his tenure with Colorado Football. Chris Reed of 247Sports went as far to say there is a “100% likelihood” that Hunter will once again play for Sanders at Colorado this upcoming season.

“I think the likelihood of that is 100%,” Reed said of Hunter’s transfer to Colorado. “He’s Deion’s guy and Deion is his guy. The way he coaches him, the way that Coach Prime brings the best out of him, there’s a special relationship between Coach Prime and Travis Hunter obviously because he went to Jackson State and he could’ve went anywhere in the country.”

In his first season with Jackson State, Travis Hunter had seven passes defended and two interceptions, taking one for a touchdown. He also scored three touchdowns on offense, throwing for one and catching two more.

If Hunter were to transfer from Jackson State, his five-star pedigree could get him into any program in the country. But after committing to Deion Sanders, it appears that Colorado Football might be the front-runner for the star cornerback’s talents.