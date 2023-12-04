Florida State senator and former governor Rick Scott blasted the College Football Playoff committee after Florida State was excluded.

Florida senator and former governor Rick Scott issued a statement blasting the College Football Playoffs committee after the exclusion of Florida State. Scott addressed his letter to CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan and made several demands.

🚨 BREAKING: I am demanding answers and transparency from the @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee following its unprecedented exclusion of @FSUFootball from the playoffs. Read my letter to Chairman Boo Corrigan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D554J82c4S — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 4, 2023

Scott said in the letter:

”While I doubt the Committee's decision will be reversed to rightly reward FSU for its hard-fought, undefeated season as the Committee has done for other undefeated Power Five conference champions in recent years, I do believe that total transparency regarding how this decision was reached would do tremendous good for the Committee, the CFP as a whole, and the college football community.

I request that you immediately respond to this letter with the following information:

The “listing step” and “ranking step” votes of each member of the Selection Committee for the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any notes, recordings or reports detailing the deliberations of the CFP Selection Committee in deciding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any emails, text messages or other written communication exchanged between the members of the Selection Committee regarding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any emails, text messages or other written communication exchanged between members of the Selection Committee and CFP company officers, Board of Managers and / or Management Committee regarding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any emails, text messages or other written communication exchanged between members of the Selection Committee and individuals affiliated with ESPN regarding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any emails, text messages or other written communication exchanged between members of the Selection Committee and individuals affiliated with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) regarding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Any emails, text messages or other written communication exchanged between members of the Selection Committee and any individuals) not affiliated with the CFP regarding the CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

This isn’t Rick Scott’s first time challenging the selection of teams in the College Football Playoff. In 2017 as Governor of Florida, he issued a declaration that recognized UCF as national football champions although they were snubbed from the four team playoff after going 13-0.

The College Football Playoff committee is unlikely to respond to Scott and other Florida lawmaker’s requests but Florida State is slated to play in the Orange Bowl against sixth-ranked defending national champion Georgia on Saturday, December 30th at 4 PM.