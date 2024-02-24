The Colorado State Rams take on the UNLV Rebels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado State UNLV prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado State UNLV.
The Colorado State Rams blew an 11-point lead to Wyoming in the final 55 seconds of a game played several weeks ago, losing in overtime in Laramie. That kind of game could take root in the minds of players and hijack the rest of the whole season. College athletes aren't 10-year NBA veterans. That game really could have taken up a lot of real estate in the heads of each and every CSU player. It could have caused the team to unravel and the season to spiral out of control.
Instead, Colorado State fought back with toughness and resolve. The Rams have done a lot of winning since then, coming up with authoritative victories against San Diego State, Boise State, and Utah State. It is true that since the Wyoming game, CSU has suffered a few losses as well, but nothing to be too concerned about. CSU lost at San Diego State, where the Aztecs are extremely hard to beat. CSU also lost a riveting, memorable game this past week at New Mexico on a basket scored by the Lobos with under three seconds left. The Mountain West is a very difficult conference, and Colorado State has held its own in that league. The Rams hope to get a new winning streak started on Saturday when they face UNLV.
Here are the Colorado State-UNLV College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-UNLV Odds
Colorado State Rams: -1.5 (-110)
UNLV Rebels: +1.5 (-110)
Over: 140.5 (-110)
Under: 140.5 (-110)
How To Watch Colorado State vs UNLV
Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread
The Rams have one of the best guards in the country, Isaiah Stevens, to steady the ship and provide a big bucket whenever the Rams are in trouble. Stevens is a veteran and a tough player with the right mentality, not just a superb skill set. He can carry Colorado State in late-game situations. Given that the spread is close to a pick 'em, Colorado State just needs to win this game to cover, barring the unlikely scenario that it wins by precisely one point. Stevens is likely to score the biggest baskets of the game against a UNLV team which is competitive but has let close games slip through its fingers, most notably a week ago at home versus Nevada.
Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread
The Rebels won't make the NCAA Tournament unless they win the Mountain West Tournament, but that doesn't change the point that they are a tough and competitive team. They are not an easy out. They gave Colorado State a tough battle on the road in Fort Collins earlier in the season. With this game being at home, UNLV could win if it plays CSU the way it did several weeks ago. Also, UNLV swept New Mexico and won at Boise State. This team has beaten some of the upper-tier opponents it faces in the Mountain West. No one would be terribly shocked if UNLV won this game.
Final Colorado State-UNLV Prediction & Pick
UNLV will make this game competitive, but Colorado State will find a way to win it after being on the short side against New Mexico a few days ago. Colorado State won't lose back-to-back games. Take CSU.
