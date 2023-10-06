The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college football odds series for our Colorado Arizona State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado Arizona State.

The Colorado Buffaloes have faced elite competition the past two weeks, going up against Oregon and then USC. The Ducks and Trojans are legitimate Pac-12 title contenders, and those two schools certainly hope to be College Football Playoff contenders, though we have to wait and see if they merit elevated status. What's clear enough right now is that Oregon and USC are a few notches better than the Buffs. Even though Colorado did fight back to make the USC game somewhat close, it remains that the Buffaloes fell behind by 27 points and were obviously the inferior team. That's no shame or source of pain in Boulder. No one seriously thought Colorado was on the same level as those two more established programs. Now the real work begins for Deion Sanders: Getting his team to calmly regroup and make sure it wins the games it is supposed to win … such as this one.

This Arizona State game is enormous for Coach Prime and Colorado. A win keeps them very much on track to make a bowl game, which should be the central and foremost goal of this 2023 season. A loss to ASU would derail the Buffs' bowl plans and truly overshadow the 3-0 start which had everyone in the country talking. We know that Colorado won't have Travis Hunter and a few other key players for this game, but Arizona State is very shorthanded at offensive line and linebacker. Colorado should definitely expect to win this game. A bowl bid might depend on the outcome in Tempe.

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

Arizona State has been bludgeoned by injuries in the first month of the season. First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has a very undermanned team which has had horrendous injury luck all season. Arizona State has only six healthy offensive linemen, with several starters out due to injury. Colorado's defensive line is not particularly good, but this ASU offensive line is a unit the Buffaloes should be able to contain.

Arizona State is also down to just five scholarship linebackers due to injuries. There is virtually zero depth at this position, with inexperienced players being thrown into the fire. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders should be able to get and identify good matchups between these inexperienced ASU linebackers and his CU receivers.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Colorado defense has given up 90 points in the last two games, and at least 42 points in three of five games played this season. The Buffaloes don't have depth, they don't have size, and they don't have imposing strength on their defensive line. This is their ultimate limitation as a team. Arizona State's offensive line injuries will matter in this game, just as they will matter throughout the season. Yet, if there's one Pac-12 opponent which is not in a good position to exploit that lack of offensive line depth at ASU, it's Colorado.

Final Colorado-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The injury bug for ASU is worse than it is for Colorado. The Buffs, after playing Oregon and USC, should find playing Arizona State to be much easier by comparison. Take Colorado.

