The LSU women's basketball team lost a historical season opener to the Colorado Buffaloes despite Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's efforts.

The LSU women's basketball team opened their 2023-24 season against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Tigers had a disappointing debut after falling to Colorado with a score of 92-78. Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith had solid performances, but it was not enough to keep the Tigers off the unfortunate side of history.

Tigers lose a historical season debut to Colorado women's basketball

LSU's loss is the first time since the 1995-96 campaign that the defending national/number-one ranked team dropped their season opener, per Alexa Philippou.

The Tigers entered the season highly touted after beating the Caitlyn Clark-led Iowa women's basketball team in the 2023 Division 1 National Championship. The team added Hailey Van Lith to the equation, making them an even greater threat than before.

However, LSU had a flat showing against Colorado. Quite frankly, the Tigers' shots were off. The Buffaloes shot 53% from the field compared to LSU's 43%. In addition, the Buffaloes moved the ball more as they finished the game with 24 assists, nearly double LSU's amount.

Angel Reese finished the game with a double-double after she recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. New addition Hailey Van Lith scored 14 points and dished seven assists. The Tigers needed the presence of Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson. Both women scored in the single digits.

Fortunately, the LSU women's basketball team has plenty of time to work through their troubles. After all, their loss was only the first game of the season. Expect all of the Tigers' starters to contribute more as the women's basketball season gets underway.