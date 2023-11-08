Colorado football coach Deion Sanders does not have many thoughts about leaving the Pac-12 after this season.

The Colorado football program has three games remaining this season against Arizona, Washington State and Utah, and those will be the final three games the team plays in the Pac-12 conference before moving to the Big 12 next season, but head coach Deion Sanders was blunt about what the program thinks as it prepares to exit the conference.

“We don't think about that. We could care less,” Deion Sanders said in his Tuesday press conference, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. “Whoever is on the schedule, we're going to play our hardest and we're going to play to win. We don't care what you call it, what conference you call it. I'm serious, I'm speaking for my staff as well as the young men that I coach: they don't care of the conferences. They just want to win and play their butts off and prayerfully go to the NFL or be a professional in some form or fashion. They don't care what package you wrap us up in.”

Sanders' Colorado football program sits at 4-5, needing to win two of the last three to become bowl eligible this season, and it will be a tough task to get two wins, as both Arizona and Utah are ranked opponents, while Washington State is a road game.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders can get the Colorado program bowl eligible in his first season. That would be a step as the team heads into the Big 12 next year, where Sanders hopes to turn the program into a national title contender.