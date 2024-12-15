Lil Wayne has gotten himself a new fan.

Wayne was a special guest at the ceremony when Travis Hunter of Colorado Football gave the rapper a shoutout during his Heisman trophy acceptance despite only learning of him recently from his fiancée. The Colorado superstar began his speech by referencing Wayne's 2011 hit “6 foot, 7 foot.”

“Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life, man,” Hunter said in his acceptance speech after thanking his family, friends, and teammates. “My fiancée love you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, ‘You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne.”

Hunter ended his speech with another line from the song: “Excuse my charisma.” Take a look at the moment below:

Expand Tweet

Lil Wayne Super Bowl Halftime Controversy

In the past couple of months, Wayne's name has been brought up several times due to his controversial comments involving the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime. Kendrick Lamar announced, alongside the National Football League, that he would be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. Wayne, who is from NOLA, did not take that announcement well, and recently at his Weezyana festival, he said he was robbed of the opportunity.

“I worked my a** off to get in that position, and it was ripped away from me,” Lil Wayne told the crowd. “But this motherf*king moment right here? They can’t take that.”

Other celebrities, including his Young Money Entertainment team Birdman and Nicki Minaj also defended Wayne's disapproval in the NFL's decision. However, a majority on social media shared the same sentiments as Snoop Dogg.

“I was never crying about it, or mad about it…when Dr.Dre called me and asked me to get his back, I was there for him. But I didn’t feel I was supposed to or demand to be there,” Snoop says of his 2022 Super Bowl appearance on Drink Champs.

Snoop Dogg adds, “This is a big event. People [are] looking at everything when they pick the person to perform. You should just be honored that Hip-Hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next man, but be happy.”