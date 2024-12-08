Snoop Dogg believes that Lil Wayne should get over not being chosen for the Super Bowl. The “Gin & Juice” rapper was a guest on “Drink Champs,” where he seemingly responded to Wayne's response over Kendrick Lamar being chosen for the Super Bowl's Halftime show over him despite next year's show being in his home city of New Orleans.

“He’s creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you’re a good artist and a great artist, then your time will come,” Snoop said suggesting for Wayne to look at the bigger picture.

He continues: “I was never crying about it, or mad about it…when Dr.Dre called me and asked me to get his back, I was there for him. But I didn’t feel I was supposed to or demand to be there.” Snoop Dogg adds, “This is a big event. People [are] looking at everything when they pick the person to perform. You should just be honored that Hip-Hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next man, but be happy.”

Snoop gave props to Jay-Z, who is the NFL's live music entertainment strategist who selects the Halftime show performer, “Before Jay-Z got a hold of the Super Bowl, wasn’t no n***** performing.”

Snoop performed during the 2022 Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak.

Wayne has not been shy about his disappointment in not getting selected and neither has his Young Money Entertainment teammates Nicki Minaj and Birdman.

During his annual Weezyana Fest, Wayne claimed that the Super Bowl was “ripped away” from him.

“I worked my a** off to get in that position, and it was ripped away from me,” Lil Wayne told the crowd. “But this motherf*king moment right here? They can’t take that.”

Kendrick Lamar's Next Steps

Despite Wayne's disappointment, Kendrick is thriving. The Compton native is fresh off a surprise album drop, which was released last month. GNX marks Kendrick's sixth studio album and his first under his own label pgLang.

Next up for Kendrick, is the Grammys on Feb. 2. The rapper is nominated for seven nominations with five being for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The record is nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year. His other two nominations come from his feature on Future and Metro Boomin's “Like That” which is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

A week after the Grammys, Kendrick will be performing at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

In April, Kendrick will be going on a stadium tour all across the nation and Toronto alongside his former TDE labelmate SZA. The Grand National Tour's first stop will be in Minneapolis on April 19.