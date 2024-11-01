Another week of college football is in the books, and it is now time to shift focus to week 10 of the season. It's hard to believe that there have already been two months of the regular season, and in a little over a month, we will know the College Football Playoff field. There are once again a lot of good games this week with playoff implications, and of them features #1 Oregon going on the road to take on Colston Loveland and the Michigan football team.

This game was expected to be between two ranked teams when the season started, but the Michigan football team is currently unranked with three losses on the year. Still, it is expected to be a good game, and the Wolverines are hoping to pull off the upset. Oregon on the other hand is hoping to remain undefeated and in first place in the Big Ten as they continue to march toward the College Football Playoff.

Before we get into predictions for Colston Loveland and his performance, let's take a look at how both of these teams are performing this year.

Oregon looks like far and away the best team in college football

The Oregon football team is ranked #1 in the country, and for good reason. The Ducks haven't just looked like the best team in college football, they have looked like it by a very wide margin. This team is firing on all cylinders right now and they are going to be an extremely tough out down the stretch.

Oregon recently proved that they are the top dog when they beat Ohio State in a thriller. Since that game, the Ducks have only looked better, and the Buckeyes looked worse in their one contest. Still, those two teams will probably end up meeting in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan hasn't met expectations this year

The Michigan football team has not lived up the hype so far this season after winning it all last year. In the Wolverines' defense, they did lose just about all of their starters from a year ago, and they have an entirely new coaching staff, starting at the top with first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. Still, people thought that Michigan would be better than this, and there are clearly some growing pains in Moore's first year.

Michigan is currently 5-3 overall on the season and they are 3-2 in conference play. The Wolverines lost early in the season at home against Texas, and then they recently lost two straight road games against Washington and Illinois. Michigan absolutely needed to get a win at home over the weekend against in-state rival Michigan State, and they got it done.

With #1 Oregon coming down, Michigan has an opportunity to give their season some life. They kept things alive with the win over Michigan State, but if they really want to pick up momentum, a win over the top-ranked team in the country would do the trick. It will not be easy, however.

If the Michigan football team wants to have a chance in this game, they will need to get the ball to tight end Colston Loveland often. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Colston Loveland will score a touchdown

Colston Loveland found the end zone twice last weekend against Michigan State, and he will find his way in at least once this weekend. Oregon is a much better team than the Spartans, and they will make things tougher, but Loveland will still score at least one touchdown.

Colston Loveland will be held under 50 yards

Colston Loveland will score at least one touchdown, but he's not going to have a huge game. The Oregon defense has improved a lot since last year, and especially in the secondary. They will do a good job of keeping Loveland in check as he is by far the biggest threat.

Colston Loveland and Michigan won't pull off the upset

This would be a huge win for the Michigan football team, but they will not be able to get it done in front of their home crowd. Oregon is too good, and they will cruise to an easy win on the road. The Ducks will take this one 38-13.

The Wolverines and Ducks will kick off at 3:30 PM ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on CBS. Oregon is currently favored by 14.5 points.