The Michigan football team picked up some momentum last week as they took down in-state rival Michigan State at home, and they are hoping to keep things going this weekend. However, this weekend's opponent will be a bit tougher than the Spartans. The #1 team in the country is coming to Ann Arbor as the Oregon football team will be taking on the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, and it should be a fun matchup to watch.

Michigan and Oregon were two of the best teams in the country last year, but things are different this season. The Wolverines are having a bit of a slump after their national championship season as they are currently 5-3. The Ducks on the other hand seem to have gotten even better this year, and they are the ones with national title hopes this season.

People expected the Michigan football team to take a bit of a step back this season after everything that they lost, but not many people were expecting them to be fighting for a bowl game. That could end up being the case in the final couple weeks of the season.

The Wolverines sent more players to the NFL after last year than any other team in college football. They have just one returning starter on offense. They lost their head coach and numerous key staff members. This is a brand new football team, and it is showing.

Michigan lost early in the season against Texas, and that's understandable. However, losses against Washington and Illinois are frustrating to Wolverines fans.

The Oregon football team is having a special first year in the Big Ten. The Ducks are currently undefeated and they have already beaten the preseason conference favorite as they took down Ohio State a few weeks ago. Now, Oregon is prime position to make the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff as they will be big favorites in all of their remaining contests.

Oregon is the favorite in this game, but it could end up being a tricky road battle. Here are three predictions for this Big Ten clash:

Colston Loveland will score a touchdown

Colston Loveland has been the heart and soul of this Michigan football offense this season, and he needs to have a big day if the Wolverines want a chance to win this one. Michigan did a great job of getting Loveland open in space last week against Michigan State, and it paid off big time as he had a huge game in which he scored two touchdowns. Oregon will make things more difficult this week, but Loveland will still find the end zone at least once.

Michigan will turn the ball over at least twice

Last week was the best that we have seen the Michigan offense look all season long, and it was because they didn't turn the football over. The Wolverines have had multiple turnovers in each of their losses, and they have to take care of the ball on Saturday to have a chance. Unfortunately, this Oregon defense is a good one and they will force this inexperienced Michigan team into a couple turnovers.

Oregon wins big

This would be a massive victory for Michigan, but they aren't going to pull off this upset. The Wolverines have lacked consistency this season and they will struggle against this Oregon team that is ranked #1 in the country for a reason. The Ducks will come into Ann Arbor and cruise to a 38-13 win.

The Wolverines and Ducks will kick off at 3:30 PM ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on CBS. Oregon is currently favored by 14.5 points.