We have a big game in the Big Ten this weekend as #1 Oregon will be hitting the road to take on Michigan. The Wolverines are the defending national champions, but they are struggling a little bit as they have already lost three games this season. They are coming off of a big rivalry win over Michigan State, and a victory over the top team in the country would certainly give this team some life. Michigan has a chance to completely turn around their season this weekend. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon-Michigan prop prediction and pick.

This is the first season that Oregon has been in the Big Ten, and they already look like the best team. The two top dogs in the conference have been Michigan and Ohio State for awhile now, but the Ducks have already taken down the Buckeyes, and the Wolverines are clearly in a down year. Oregon is in a great spot to win the Big Ten in their first year, but going on the road against Michigan could pose a threat. It should be a good game.

With three losses on the schedule, everyone has written Michigan off already. It doesn't look like the Wolverines have a chance to win too many more games as they have three top-15 teams left on the schedule, but if the Wolverines can somehow get a win against the #1 Ducks, their season will have life. This is a major long-shot, but if Michigan rattles off four straight wins to end the season, three of them being against top-15 teams, could they squeak into the College Football Playoff? There's a chance, but that chance is officially gone if they lose on Saturday.

Here are the Oregon-Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Michigan Odds

Dillon Gabriel alternate passing odds: 250+ (-186)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Dillon Gabriel will throw for over 250 yards

Dillon Gabriel can throw for a lot of pass yards because that is the weakness of this Michigan defense. Gabriel is the best quarterback that the Wolverines will face this season, and they are already struggling to stop the pass. Many different teams have found success against Michigan through the air, and those teams aren't as talented as Oregon. The Ducks have an elite QB, elite weapons, and Michigan might be without their best player, Will Johnson, which will obviously hurt them in the secondary.

Why Dillon Gabriel won't throw for 250 yards

The one hope that Michigan has for slowing down Dillon Gabriel is pressure. The Wolverine have 2-3 first-round picks on their defensive line, and they need to get to Gabriel quickly if they want a chance to win this game. Gabriel struggled in some early season games when opposing teams were getting into the backfield, and if Michigan can do that, they can have a shot in this game. Their offense isn't going to do a ton against the Oregon defense, so they have to find a way to slow the Ducks down offensively.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Dillon Gabriel is going to throw for over 250 yards. Michigan picked up their biggest win of the season on Saturday, but it was against Michigan State. The Ducks are a different beast, and a big day from Gabriel will halt the momentum that the Wolverines picked up.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Dillon Gabriel 250+ passing yards (-186)