Jonathan Taylor has been hampered by an ankle injury for nearly the entire season. The Indianapolis Colts running back underwent surgery earlier in the week to address the season-long issue.

Taylor had suffered the injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans and tried to play through it the rest of the way. He would still manage to play in seven of the next ten games for the Colts before sitting out the final three games for the year. Despite rehabbing since the end of the regular season, the surgery was needed to overcome what became a “lingering issue”, per report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The season is tough enough, but when you got something hindering you, it makes it tougher,” Jonathan Taylor said.

The Colts never got their offense going with instability at the quarterback position while Taylor looked like a shell of his All-Pro self from the previous year. Getting their star running back 100% healthy is worth whatever extra time he’d need to spend on the sidelines.

“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said, laughing. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask.

“It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season.”

After falling short of a thousand rushing yards for the first time in his three-year career, expect Jonathan Taylor to come out guns blazing for the Colts next season once he finally overcomes his ankle issue.