Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard expressed his frustration with his decreased playing time and role this season.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard has been a fixture of the team's defense for years, but with his playing time and role on this year's team steadily decreasing, he spoke out about his disappointment and confusion yet again, via James Boyd.

#Colts LB Shaq Leonard, asked about DC Gus Bradley encouraging him to keep fighting for playing time: "Everybody say they want you to keep that fighting edge until you step on toes. …" "I honestly don't know what to do. I put my best foot forward every day … " https://t.co/5QvEIrqSNS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 9, 2023

“It's frustrating when you're standing on the sideline knowing that you're capable of going out there and competing at a high level,” Leonard told reporters. “It sucks. It sucks, but my feeling don't win football games. It is what it is. It's their decision.”

Leonard missed nearly all of the 2022 season with injuries and had two back surgeries performed in a span of five months. Leonard, a 3-time All Pro and former Defensive Rookie of the Year, hasn't appeared to be as effective as he was before the injuries and surgeries last year, ranking 46th out of 81 eligible linebackers in Pro Football Focus's player grades this season.

While Shaq Leonard knows he can play at a high level, it seems clear he's no longer the All-Pro level linebacker he once was. That can be a bitter pill to swallow, but it is surprising that the Colts aren't giving him more playing time given his leadership and the lack of other real better alternatives defensively.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard's future in Indianapolis

Shaq Leonard's frustration with his playing time isn't going to go away, and it sounds like the coaching staff is going to need to explain exactly what they want his role to be moving forward in order for this to work.

Leonard, 28, is the highest-paid player on the roster and is owed $46.8 million over the next three years. The Colts could release the veteran linebacker after this season to save $12.1 million in cap space with a much more palatable $8 million cap hit in 2024. Based on his recent playing time and Leonard's comments, it sounds like his time in Indianapolis could be coming to a close soon.