Indianapolis Colts' linebacker Shaq Leonard didn't hold back when talking to the media about his limited role.

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in last place in the AFC South after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson fell to a season-ending injury. Now, veteran linebacker Shaq Leonard is becoming displeased with his situation in Indy.

Leonard spoke with the media on Thursday and openly voiced his frustration with his diminishing role on the defense, per team writer Dave Griffiths. “They say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a little bit.”

Shaq Leonard does not seem happy with his continued, limited role with the Colts. “Gonna be similar, maybe even worse.” “They say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a little bit.” Full exchange here: pic.twitter.com/jboMg3kbCO — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) November 2, 2023

Leonard fell to injury in the 2022 season and has started every game so far this season. However, the Colts have limited his role. They could be monitoring his snap count due to his injury recovery. But it's not entirely clear why Indianapolis isn't playing their star linebacker.

So far on the year, Shaq Leonard has recorded 46 total tackles. He has yet to force a turnover or sack the quarterback. In comparison to the year's Leonard was a featured star in the Colts' defense, he's on pace to finish with about 111 total tackles on the year.

With that in mind, his future in Indianapolis may hang in the balance. He's not due to hit free agency until 2027, but the Colts do have an out on his contract in the 2024 offseason. Considering Indy is in the middle of a rebuild, the front office could opt to release the veteran running back.

For now, that is all speculation. But the fact he's vocally frustrated with his role on the team suggests some changes could be made at the end of the season.