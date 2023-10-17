The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to salvage their season as they currently hold a 3-3 record heading into Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at home. The Browns are fresh off of a huge win in which the 49ers' 15-game regular season winning streak was snapped at the Dawg Pound in Cleveland.

Unfortunately for Colts fans, the team is likely to be without talented rookie QB Anthony Richardson, according to information revealed by team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay is coming off of a recent period in which he left Florida hotel workers speechless with an incredible act of generosity. The presence of Richardson at the QB position was cited as a big reason for star running back Jonathan Taylor's abrupt decision to re-sign with the hometown Colts.

Now the Colts will be forced to move on without arguably the most promising up-and-coming talent in the entire organization.

Irsay Breaks Bad News on Richardson

Irsay said that Richardson's shoulder injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the season according to Colts and NFL reporter Stephen Holden.

Richardson, formerly of the Florida Gators, has 577 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception on the year.

He's also shown off his wheels in the running game with 136 yards on 5.4 yards per carry, for an average of 5.4 yards rushing so far.

Can Minshew Lead Colts to Playoffs?

With his swashbuckling style and status as a fan favorite, Gardner Minshew has a chance to lead the Colts to the playoffs, if he gets help from Taylor and additional sources this season.

Minshew has 882 yards passing so far while filling in for Richardson. His three touchdowns to three interceptions ratio needs some work, but Minshew has shown he has what it takes to command a winning team in the huddle, and to make key plays with his arm and with his legs when the occasion calls for it.

For now, the Colts will need to do everything in their power to support Minshew on the field, as well as Richardson off the field, in hopes of keeping the winning momentum going moving forward.