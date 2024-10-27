Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is finally finding his groove in Year 2. After a frustrating start to the season that has been marred by injuries, Richardson finally hit a big play during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

In a 3-3 game in the first half, Richardson found wide receiver Josh Downs wide open down the field, who caught the pass and scampered in for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 10-3 lead.

Downs has had a frustrating season so far just like Richardson, so Colts fans will be ecstatic to see their two young offensive weapons connecting for such a big play. Despite all of the Colts' injury struggles this season, they have an opportunity to tie the division lead with a win in Houston.

The Texans aren't going to let them have it easily, however. Houston quickly tied the game back up at 10 with a Joe Mixon touchdown in the second quarter, so the Colts have a fight on their hands.

Richardson isn't off to the most efficient start in this one, as he's completed just 2 out of 13 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. However, that explosive play element is what keeps fans around the league from giving up on him as a potential franchise quarterback. He also added an 11-yard run on the ground that went for a first down.

The Colts are stuck in a battle between Richardson, who they need to develop for the future, and Joe Flacco, who is probably the better option if the team is trying to win right now. At the start of the season, Richardson was a no-brainer as the starter. However, with the Colts fighting for the AFC North crown and a potential Wild Card spot in the AFC, the rumblings about Flacco have gotten louder after the veteran played very good football while Richardson was injured.