Anthony Richardson is coming back. The Indianapolis Colts star missed most of his rookie season due to a shoulder injury he suffered. While his time last season was short, Richardson showed a lot of promise in his play. Seen as a “raw” prospect during the draft process, AR showed more polish than scouts gave him credit for. The future of Indianapolis is indeed bright with Richardson back.
How hard has the process of rehab been for Richardson? Well, it's seemingly been excruciating for the Colts star. In a recent interview with ESPN, the star said that this was the first time in a long time that he's waited before playing football again. It's safe to say that Richardson is excited to return to action.
“I've never waited this long to get back to playing football,” Richardson said. “I'm just on a mission this year. Once that mission's complete, then I'll be good.”
Richardson was playing some good football during his rookie year. Of course, the deep shots were pretty, but what was more impressive was his non-highlight worthy plays. The Colts star played with a poise that helped his team win games. Had he stayed healthy, he would've probably been a close contender to the OROY race with CJ Stroud.
Richardson's rookie year
Richardson only played four games in his rookie year. Aside from the shoulder injury, Richardson suffered a concussion in one of his games. When he was on the field, though, the Colts star was just as electric as fans expected.
In four games, Richardson totaled 553 passing yards on a near 60% completion rate, with three touchdowns to just one interception. Additionally, the Colts made sure to utilize his wheels well. He rushed for over 130 yards last year, adding four rushing TDs to his total. Richardson was billed as a Lamar Jackson-type of quarterback, and the tape so far holds up.
Without Richardson, the Colts still managed to fight for control of the AFC South. In fact, they were one game away, one drop away from securing the spot the Texans eventually won. That should be a good sign for the team in 2024: if they were able to make it there with a backup, how much farther they can go with Richardson in tow
Colts' outlook for 2024
That being said, it's fair to consider 2024 Richardson's second rookie year. Four games isn't enough to get the full NFL experience, after all. The Colts star himself considers this year to be another year of learning for him. Still, Richardson acknowledges that he will also have to step up as the leader of the team this year.
“People didn't really get to see everything I could do on the field,” he said. “So, it's kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I've gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I'm a rookie at heart, but now I'm slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be.”
The Colts have a bright future ahead with Anthony Richardson leading the way. How far will they go in the upcoming season?