Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has made an excellent first impression on ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on Anthony Richardson, per the Indianapolis Star's Scott Horner.

“You're watching the rare talent and the special ability while also going to the right place on a consistent basis with the football,” Dan Orlovsky said.

“Watch him make those throws, guys. Accuracy is all over his tape,” Orlovsky added.

Anthony Richardson wasn't that accurate in the Colts' 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Richardson completed just 11 of 25 passes for 200 yards. Nevertheless, two of those throws were touchdown passes to tight ends Mo Allie-Cox and Drew Ogletree.

"Accuracy is ALL OVER Anthony Richardson's tape.. He's a special talent and he's going to the right place on a consistent basis with the football"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/d0gAFSWDqx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

Dan Orlovsky loved one of Richardson's passes to Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. Although Anthony Richardson's pass toward the end zone fell incomplete, it reminded Orlovsky of several prominent quarterbacks.

“It's special. It's Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson,” Orlovsky said.

Richardson almost singlehandedly carried the Colts to victory against the Rams. Not only that, but his one-yard plunge into the end zone in the fourth quarter also made NFL history. Think about it for a minute: three rushing touchdowns in his first three career games was something Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick never did. Anthony Richardson has the potential to become a great dual-threat quarterback.

The Colts received some good news prior to their Week 5 showdown against the Tennessee Titans. Running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice on Wednesday. The thought of Anthony Richardson pairing up with Jonathan Taylor will fire up Colts fans. They're two of the most athletic players at their respective positions.