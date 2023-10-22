The Indianapolis Colts were leading the Cleveland Browns 38-33 with 38 seconds remaining in the game. Then the refs got involved. Now Colts fans are upset.

On first-and-goal from the Colts' eight-yard line, Browns QB P.J. Walker dropped back to pass. Looking for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Walker launched a throw to the back right of the endzone. It was way over Peoples-Jones' head, the epitome of an uncatchable pass.

The Colts were called for pass interference on this play, setting up the Browns’ game-winning touchdown 🧐 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/0A3UZgGjGT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

It drew a flag anyway.

A pass interference call on CB Darrell Baker Jr. gave the Browns the ball at the one-yard line. The questionably outfitted Colts defense, held strong for three plays, but RB Kareem Hunt punched the ball in on fourth down, sending Indy to a stunning loss.

After the inexplicable call, fans took to social media to air out the refs.

“You could stack three Donovan Peoples-Jones on top of each other and he still wouldn’t have caught it,” one Colts fan lamented. Another invoked an NBA legend, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that “Yao Ming wouldn’t be able to catch that ball, horrible call.”

And it wasn't just Colts fans irate with the decision. “Not a Colts fan but definitely a bad call. He wasn’t going to be able to catch it anyways,” agreed another fan without bias.

There was even a Cleveland fan who agreed the call was horrible, but also seemed to believe karma was at play in Week 7. “As a Browns fan, yeah it’s a bad call but I had to watch this team be victims to bad calls like that for literal decades so I take it as the universe trying to balance out.”

Whoever runs the official NFL Officiating X account is going to have a busy Monday working through all the complaints. Seems like Colts fans have plenty to gripe about.