The Indianapolis Colts will wear their “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms on Sunday, according to a tweet from The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The #Colts are rocking their 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniforms today, which includes a black helmet. pic.twitter.com/I9dd2bMtsf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2023

The uniforms drew mixed reactions from fans before Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, including comparisons to the Duke Blue Devils football uniform.

These are fire idc🔥 — japta (@DubsBetterrrr) October 22, 2023

Nice College uniform — Pepê Narduchi (@pepenarduchi) October 22, 2023

Why is every team changing to black helmets — Swervin³² (@Swervin32_) October 22, 2023

Looks like Duke — Pizza Sports Guy (@PizzaSportsGuy) October 22, 2023

I'll say it: Every (non-throwback) alternate uniform that came from this new helmet rule has been underwhelming and pointless. — Mark Omlor • Branding Designer (@markomlor) October 22, 2023

Indianapolis revealed its “Indiana Nights” alternate uniform in July. It would be the first time the Colts would wear black helmets in the franchise's history, according to Colts.com Writer JJ Stankevitz.

“The ‘Indiana Nights' uniform features – after years of interest from fans – a black helmet, the first of its kind in Colts history,” Stankevitz wrote in a July article. “The Colts' iconic blue is re-imagined in the jersey and pants with a heather pattern – first of its kind in the NFL – and the classic shoulder stripes run horizontally across the shoulder pads.

“The white jersey numbers are outlined in black, and the Colts' secondary logo – paying homage to the state of Indiana – adorns the top left corner of the jersey.”

The Browns unveiled new alternate helmets the same month. Cleveland revealed it would be donning a white alternate helmet during Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 vs. the New York Jets, according to NFL.com Digital Content Editor Michael Baca. Cleveland split its matchups against Pittsburgh and San Francisco this season, falling to the Steelers in a 26-22 loss at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2 before taking a two-point victory against the 49ers in Week 6.

The Colts have gone 3-3 through their first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season. They defeated the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans while taking two losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and one to the Los Angeles Rams. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, a former sixth-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, threw for 329 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Indy's 37-20 loss to Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.