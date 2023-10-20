The Cleveland Browns (3-2) go on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) as both teams deal with some injuries. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Browns-Colts prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Browns have started the season off pretty good. They have played some good games and some bad games. Their best game was last week when they handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. They have used a few different quarterbacks this season. Deshaun Watson is out with a shoulder injury, so PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have gotten playing time. Jerome Ford has been a valuable replacement for Nick Chubb, as well. He has rushed for 270 yards, and one touchdown. Cleveland has been locking it down on defense. They have allowed just 200.4 yards per game this season, and their run defense is one of the best.

The Colts have lost Anthony Richardson for the season due to shoulder surgery. Gardner Minshew has taken over starting quarterback duties with Richardson out. He has thrown for 882 yards, and three touchdowns. Zack Moss is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and he has scored four rushing touchdowns, as well. On defense, the Colts average three sacks a game, and they have four total interceptions.

Here are the Browns-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Colts Odds

Cleveland Browns: -3 (-122)

Indianapolis Colts: +3 (+100)

Over: 40.5 (-120)

Under: 40.5 (-102)

How to Watch Browns vs. Colts Week 7

Time: 1 PM ET/10 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns defense has been good. As mentioned, their run defense has been the heart of it. They give up the third-fewest rush yards per game in the NFL and fifth-fewest points per game. They do a very good job at limiting the opposition, and it shows. The Colts are actually pretty good on the ground with Zack Moss, and Jonathan Taylor, so the Browns have to really lock in. With the Browns' run defense, they should be able to hold the Colts down and keep their scoring to a minimum. If they do that, the Browns will cover the spread.

There is a chance Deshaun Watson plays on Sunday. That would be huge news for the Browns. Walker and Thompson-Robinson are not the best backups. If Watson does play in this game, the Browns will have a much better chance of winning.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts have a pretty good run game, and Gardner Minshew does a decent job leading the offense. The Browns defense is very good, though. This means the Colts will have to match it. Watson is just questionable, and it is more unlikely that he will play. This is good news for Indianapolis. If Watson is out, there is a very good chance the Browns score less than 20 points. This will give the Colts a great chance to cover the spread. If Indianapolis can shut down the Browns' backup quarterback, they will cover this spread.

Final Browns-Colts Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to be very low-scoring. Both teams are using backup quarterbacks, and the defenses are good enough to get the job done. With that said, I like the Colts to cover this spread as underdogs at home.

Final Browns-Colts Prediction & Pick: Colts +3 (+100), Under 40.5 (-102)