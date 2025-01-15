The Indianapolis Colts have made history as the NFL continues to grow its international presence. Today, the NFL announced that the Colts will play as the designated team in the first-ever regular-season game in Berlin, Germany, as part of the 2025 International Games.

“The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities,” said Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “The NFL has become a global brand. And we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation's footprint around the world. This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers, and fans this season and in the future.”

The 2025 NFL Berlin game will be played at the Olympic Stadium as part of a multi-year commitment to playing games in Germany's capital. As part of NFL Europe, the NFL played five American Bowl games at the Olympic Stadium between 1990 and 1994. It was also home to NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder from 2003-07.

“Germany is an important market for the NFL, with continued growth in fandom and passion for the game,” said NFL Germany general manager Alexander Steinforth. “After four successful international games in-market across Munich and Frankfurt, we're thrilled to have the Colts as the designated team for our first-ever regular season game in Berlin in 2025. [It's] a city that holds so much football history and is a true testament to the international expansion and growth of the league.”

Who could the Colts face in Germany?

In 2025, the NFL will also play two regular season games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one in Madrid, Spain, at Bernabéu Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host games featuring the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns as designated teams. The designated teams for Madrid haven't been announced. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, will play at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The Colts' opponent, game date, and kickoff time will be announced when their full schedule is revealed this spring. Heading into the 2025 season, the Colts have nine home games. With that in mind, here's who Indianapolis could face in Berlin:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Since the Jaguars typically already play in London, they seem unlikely to be the opponent. That leaves eight other opponents as options for Berlin. Considering it's the first-ever game in Berlin, the NFL might want an exciting opponent. Either way,