Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Every year, the NFL hosts games in European cities in an effort to grow the game of football worldwide. The NFL is now planning to potentially add even more exposure to the European market, beyond just a few games a year.

Creating a four-team European division in the NFL has been considered amongst the league’s owners, via A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. While there’s no direct time frame for when a full-time European NFL team would be a reality, one owner believes it’s just a matter of when, not if.

“We don’t know if it’s going to happen in two years, five years, or whenever, but there’s going to be an international division,” the anonymous owner said.

Expanding to Europe would allow the NFL to gain more TV rights on the international market. As the league looks to grow in revenue, adding a foreign team would certainly do the trick. There had been talks of adding a team in London, although the logistics of which division they’d plan in among other issues were never resolved.

Adding four teams would completely shake up the NFL. It’d be an expensive venture, as expansion fees would range anywhere from $3 to $5 billion, per Perez. For there to be a true Europe expansion, all parties would have to be locked in and committed to bringing the NFL to Europe.

For now, the NFL will continue hosting their singular international games. There are five planned for 2023 with three in London and two in Germany.

But if the NFL still continues to capitalize the European audience, it could grow much larger. It would be an unprecedented move, but the league is at least considering making a massive expansion outside of America.