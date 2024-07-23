The Indianapolis Colts have high hopes for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, and during an appearance on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, general manager Chris Ballard made an interesting comparison to former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.

“Now he did not have the same production as a lot of quarterbacks had but the flashes were loud and they were really strong,” Chris Ballard said on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. “I kept watching, and he's probably a little different, but he reminded me of Steve McNair when he was coming out of Alcorn. Now I was coaching still at the time, and McNair broke every record, he had every small school record for a quarterback but just their play style was very similar.”

Ballard and the Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida, betting on him being the next franchise quarterback. Richardson did not have flashy production at Florida, but NFL teams were enamored with his traits. Ballard and the Colts were one of those teams.

Anthony Richardson's outlook for 2024 season

Richardson had a perfect 10.00 RAS score in the 2023 NFL Combine, the best testing of any quarterback from 1987 to 2023. Some have compared his athleticism and ideal play style to former NFL MVP Cam Newton. It will be about Richardson putting it together as a passer, and most importantly staying healthy, which was a problem last season.

Last season, Richardson did show some flashes with the Colts before he ultimately suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. There is concern regarding him keeping himself safe when running, and he will have to protect himself, but that is clearly something that you do not want to take away from him. From there, it will be about processing the field and the ability to make necessary throws to execute Shane Steichen's offense.

Richardson's best game likely was his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 season. He had 223 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception, completing 64.9% of his passes. He also had 40 rushing yards, including a touchdown. The next week against the Houston Texans, Richardson suffered one of his injuries.

Ultimately, Richardson suffered his season-ending injury against the Titans, which was his fourth game in the NFL. The jury is out on Richardson as an NFL, but if he lives up to the Steve McNair comparison, he will be a hit.