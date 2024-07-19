Indianapolis Colts star Anthony Richardson suffered from a season ending shoulder injury that put a halt to what was looking to be an impressive rookie campaign. However, he is ready to be fully healthy and show out for the upcoming season to show he can be the face of the Colts franchise.

During the 2023 season, Richardson would only play for four games where he showed off his dual threat ability to throw the football while also being dynamic in the running game. In the hopes of playing a full season, Richardson would say to the media Thursday that he is “ready for training camp” and also “feeling really good” according to Amanda Foster of the Colts website.

“I'm ready for training camp and I'm feeling really good,” Richardson said. “I've been doing it all, you know, we've got a game coming up soon, so I've got to be ready.”

Even still with how he is feeling at the current moment, it is not a certainty that he is 100 percent for training camp or even a “full go” as some might say. Richardson was asked about possible limitations with his injury history and if he is fully ready to go for Colts training camp which apparently led to a smile from the University of Florida product.

“You'll see next week once I'm slinging that thing again,” Richardson said with a grin per Foster. “So just stay tuned.”

Richardson giving back to the Colts and high school in Indiana

He would speak about his recovery and goals for the upcoming season where he made a surprise appearance at Speedway High School to talk with the football team and even bring new helmets, the same one he wears when he plays football. Besides the shoulder injury, he also went through a concussion this past season on top of that, though saying it was his fault rather than the helmets as he wanted to show the young players his love for them.

“I've got to make myself available,” Richardson said about making the in-person appearance at a local high school. “If I would just donate the helmets, they wouldn't know if it was truly me. So why not come out here and show some love and shake hands with them.”

The 22-year old has embraced the position he is in currently where he has the composure of a veteran quarterback that has been in the league for many years. These types of traits are probably what the Colts saw in him in the first place that made them draft Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It means a lot to be able to give back in the position I'm in,” Richardson said. “I've always been a giver. My mom, she's given me almost everything I've got to this day so I kind of embraced that from her, so whenever I get the opportunity to give and just help somebody out I'm running towards that.”

Richardson gets high praise from a Colts legend

There is no doubt that there will be some high expectations going in to this next season to see the improvements Richardson has made in Indianapolis in terms of not just his play on the field, but how he commands the rest of the team. First, he has to get as healthy as possible and play more in the four games he was in where he threw only 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception where as on the ground, he rushed for 136 yards to go along with four scores.

He would even get the praise from a Colts legend in Dwight Freeney who played on the defensive line from 2002 all the way to 2012 where he accomplished a ton with the team. Awe-inspired by his size, Freeney would even say that Richardson should play “defensive end” according to his appearance on Steve Wyche's podcast “The Insiders.”

“Man, he should be playing defensive end,” Freeney said. “I tell you! I mean you know, but no, he does a great job, and I was very surprised by his poise. I think that was the biggest thing. When you’re a rookie, sometimes you get out there, and it’s like ‘a deer in the headlights.’ You don’t know what to do. You just run because you can run, and you lean on that.”

Freeney offers one piece of advice to Richardson on his health

Despite the small sample size, the young quarterback impressed the Colts legend with how he stood in the pocket plus his ability to escape with his legs and make explosive plays. However, he would have one piece of advice for the signal-caller which is to “get down a little bit sooner” to prevent injuries.

“The games I saw him play, he stood in the pocket,” Freeney said. “He made the right throws, and when he had to run, he was effective. The only thing I would say is ‘get down a little bit sooner.’ (Laughing) These guys are out here trying to hit you. Hit you hard. And you’re one of the faces of the franchise, and we need you for the entire season. Not just for a few games. So take that into account, as you run thirty yards downfield past a linebacker or a corner or somebody like that.”

Richardson similar to Lamar Jackson per rival scout

What can a Colts fan expect from a player like Richardson, what about one that compares to Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson or even former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton? According to an anonymous scout who is on a rival team in the AFC South, he could “have been challenging” to Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud for offensive rookie of the year according to Athlon Sports.

“Saw enough out of Anthony Richardson to understand he’s a cross between Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton as a runner and has some real upside as a passer,” a rival scout said to Athlon Sports. “If he played a full season, I think he would have been challenging C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

At any rate, Richardson has high expectations looking to improve the Colts after a 9-8 record which put them third in the AFC South. They open the upcoming season against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 8.