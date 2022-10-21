Jonathan Taylor gets positive update for Colts’ Week 7 vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are reportedly on track to play in Week 7 for the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Frank Reich said Taylor’s status is “looking positive,” per George Bremer. Reich added that he is “feeling optimistic about Nyheim.”

The Colts escaped with a 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 despite both running backs being injured. Third string RB Deon Jackson rushed for 42 years with a touchdown amid their absences. But the Colts are looking forward to the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Their odds of playing recently increased after both running backs participated in practice.

Jonathan Taylor is arguably the best running back in the NFL when healthy. He’s rushed for 328 yards in just 4 games so far in 2022. The Colts are now 3-2-1 and are hopeful JT can lead them to the playoffs.

Hines is an excellent secondary option. He’s been a critical part of the Colts’ passing attack out of the backfield, reeling in 18 catches for 118 yards.

The Colts are heading into an important matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. First place in the AFC South is on the line in this affair.

It goes without saying, but Indy will benefit in a major way if both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are available. The Colts are ranked just 26th in points per game this season, so they will rely on Taylor’s ability in the red zone.

We will continue to monitor both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines’ status ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Titans.