The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason after surprisingly bringing in former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones to have a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson.

That competition hasn't quite materialized so far this season, as Richardson has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout OTAs and minicamp. The timeline for Richardson's return has been unclear, but it got a little bit of clarity on Friday.

The former top-five pick is expected to be ready by the start of training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson should be OK after a shoulder scare in minicamp, and the second opinion backed that up. No surgery needed. Richardson should be healthy by training camp and ready for competition. pic.twitter.com/gcfVCGu0bH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He is expected to be fine by training camp,” Rapoport reported. “This is a very good thing for the Colts because what they want is health and a real competition at quarterback, and it sounds like they'll get it.”

Richardson got a second opinion on his shoulder injury, but it was determined that he does not need surgery and just has to rest his injury for it to heal. That will be good news for the Colts and their fans as they wait to see if the Florida product can pan out and become the next face of the Indianapolis franchise.

While Richardson has been sidelined, Jones has been very good so far and is impressing head coach Shane Steichen during training camp. The former No. 6 overall pick struggled mightily during his time with the Giants, but he is hoping that a change of scenery is just what he needs to get his career on track.

Even outside of the ongoing competition, missing valuable offseason reps is crippling for a player in Richardson that clearly needs a lot more experience before he is ready to lead a team. He completed just under 48% of his passes in 11 games last season with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, so the numbers are pretty ugly so far.

While the eye test isn't quite as bad as the stat sheet for Richardson, there is still plenty to clean up. His footwork and accuracy needs serious work, and this injury is forcing him to miss some of the most valuable time to hone those skills before next season. Steichen and company will be hoping he is back on the field in a flash to keep getting better.