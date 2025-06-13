The Indianapolis Colts received good news after an injury scare, and they have several veterans on their toes after role pushes from rookies. Also, the latest Daniel Jones update will catch the attention of Colts fans.

It looks like Jones has a shot at being the starting quarterback for the Colts in 2025. Part of the reason for Jones possibly moving into the role has been the injury status of Anthony Richardson. He missed his sixth practice after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder.

Colts QB Daniel Jones catching coaches' eyes

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said Jones has been up to the task so far, according to fox59.com

“Very pleased with what we got right now,’’ Steichen said. “He’s been doing a helluva job. Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, we want to carry that over to training camp, but he’s done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro.’’

When the Colts signed Jones, they assured him a legitimate shot at the starting role. And he’s taking advantage of it.

Jones said he’s working hard and letting the situation sort itself out by his performances.

“I think it’s like you would in any situation,’’ he said. “Just learning this offense and getting used to it. So, I’m trying to focus as much on that and then playing good football when I’m on the practice field.”

Daniel Jones getting important reps

Jones said the reps and preparation are part of learning a new offense.

“Where we need to be looking at where the receivers are going to be,” Jones said. “How we’re seeing certain looks. So, I’ve really enjoyed that part of the learning process and feel like that’s helped on the field. But I’ll continue to learn and grow in my understanding of this offense, and how to execute it. I think it’s been a productive spring from that standpoint.”

Teammate Jonathan Taylor said Jones has impressed him, according to espn.com.

“Super athletic,” Taylor said in describing Jones. “He's really athletic. When you see him in person do some things, you're like, ‘Oh, OK!'”

Jones added that he’s happy to be practicing again.

“You want to be on the field,” Jones said. “You want to be competing. That's why we prepare, why we go through all this is to play, to be on the field and do that. So not doing that was tough.”