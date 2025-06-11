In the wake of Jim Irsay’s sudden death, the Indianapolis Colts reorganized. Ownership and executive duties passed to Irsay’s three daughters in accordance with his wishes. Carlie Irsay-Gordon is now the Colts’ owner and CEO, Casey Foty is owner and executive vice president and Kalen Jackson is owner, president and chief brand officer.

The three met with reporters to discuss the transition, which begins a new era for the franchise. “This is our business and we take it very seriously… As we discussed, we know we have some things to fix. But I think we're just doubling down and we're going to work tirelessly to make sure we continue the legacy,” Irsay-Gordon said per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Jim Irsay secured his Colts legacy

Jim Irsay passed away at the age of 65. He had owned the Colts since 1997 and long intended to pass the team on to his daughters, just as his father passed ownership to him. The Irsay family has owned the Colts since 1972.

Irsay was mourned by the NFL world following his death last month. Numerous former Colts players, including Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Pat McAfee and T.Y. Hilton shared emotional reactions to his untimely passing.

Irsay’s legacy is deeply tied to Manning. He selected Peyton over Ryan Leaf with the first overall pick in the 1998 draft, which was a good decision. Manning later delivered Irsay a Super Bowl title following the 2006 season.

While Irsay is credited with making Indianapolis a football town, major question marks surround the team heading into 2025. The Colts reached the playoffs 11 times in 14 years with Manning at the helm. Indianapolis then made the postseason in four of seven years during the Andrew Luck era. However, in the six seasons since Luck retired, the Colts have reached the playoffs just once.

Irsay-Gordon and her sisters will have some difficult decisions to make in the near future. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are on the hot seat. And the Colts have a quarterback competition on their hands after signing Daniel Jones over the offseason. The pressure is now on former first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson as he enters his third season in the NFL.