The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to honor the life and legacy of the late Jim Irsay this upcoming season. The organization confirmed that he will be formally inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor during their first game of the season, which will take place on September 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

The announcement was made on June 13, a day that would have been Irsay’s 66th birthday. With this recognition, he becomes the 20th person acknowledged at Lucas Oil Stadium, joining a notable group that includes his father, Robert Irsay, as well as famous figures like Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, and Marvin Harrison.

Formally announcing the move, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who now serves as the team’s Owner and CEO, highlighted that his induction into the Ring of Honor is a well-deserved recognition for someone who played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise's legacy and uplifting the local community.

“Our father, Jim Irsay, was a passionate supporter of the Colts, the league, and the city of Indianapolis,” Irsay-Gordon shared.

Jim Irsay took the reins of the Colts back in 1997. Under his guidance, the team experienced one of its most triumphant eras, clinching 10 division championships, making two trips to the AFC title game, and celebrating a Super Bowl XLI victory against the Chicago Bears.

From 2000 to 2009, the Colts won an impressive 115 games during the regular season. This set an NFL record for a single decade at that time. This period featured some of the sport's most famous players, including Hall of Famers like Manning, Dungy, Dwight Freeney, and Edgerrin James.

Irsay has made a remarkable mark on the league. He was actively involved in several ownership committees that were crucial to the NFL's expansion and evolution.

His philanthropic efforts are also worth mentioning. In 2020, Irsay and his family launched “Kicking The Stigma,” a mental health initiative designed to raise awareness, support research, and enhance access to treatment. Since it began, the initiative has pledged over $31 million to assist those in need.

As the 2025 season approaches, the Colts plan to offer fans new ways to remember and celebrate Irsay’s lasting impact as both a team leader and a positive force beyond football.