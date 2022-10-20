Jonathan Taylor crosses major hurdle toward returning Week 7 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have been criticized all season for their poor play. Yet, somehow they have a chance to take the lead in the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday. If they want to pull off that victory, it might take all hands on deck. Luckily for Colts fans, they might have just that as Jonathan Taylor might suit up this week.

Taylor not only returned to practice on Wednesday, but was listed as a full participant.

Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard, Nyheim Hines practicing for Colts. https://t.co/F5KxgUtlLU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 19, 2022

Fellow running back Nyheim Hines also turned in a full practice Wednesday. It is good timing as third-string tailback, Deon Jackson, is now dealing with a quad injury. He did a great job filling in for Taylor last week. Jackson had 42 yards rushing and a touchdown to go with a whopping 10 catches for 79 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. But all signs point to him returning in the pivotal divisional matchup.

Taylor has really struggled this season compared to what the All-Pro running back did last season. He led the NFL with over 1,800 rush yards and was easily the most productive back in the NFL. Taylor had a huge season debut, rushing for 161 yards against the Houston Texans.

But since then, he has a total of 167 rushing yards over the next three weeks. That includes the last game he played, a 24-17 Week 4 loss to these Titans. In that game, Taylor ran the ball 20 times for just 42 yards, posting a measly 2.1 yards per carry.

The Colts also got Shaquille Leonard back on the practice field. That would be a big boost to an already very good Colts defense if he can play.