The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the Houston Texans in Week 18 to close out the regular season. With the contest scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, it appears the team is making some roster moves ahead of the matchup.

Quarterback Seth Henigan and tight end Sean McKeon are being elevated to the active roster from the Colts' practice squad for Sunday's matchup. Henigan will likely step in as the backup quarterback behind rookie Riley Leonard, while McKeon will likely replace Will Mallory as the third-string tight end.

“We have elevated QB Seth Henigan and TE Sean McKeon to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsHOU.”

Article Continues Below

Henigan, who is a former quarterback for the Memphis Tigers, went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was initially signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was eventually picked up by the Colts and added to the team's practice squad. Meanwhile, McKeon has four years of experience in the NFL, all with the Dallas Cowboys. He's mainly played on special teams and serves as a blocking tight end.

The Colts are eliminated from playoff contention. However, the team can still manage to prevent the Texans from earning home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason. A win over Houston guarantees the Jacksonville Jaguars the AFC South title, which will give them a top-four seeding and a home playoff game.

However, the roster isn't in the best shape right now. The Colts were forced to end Sauce Gardner's season already, as the two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback is dealing with a calf injury. Additionally, quarterback Philip Rivers is opting to sit out the final game of the regular season, allowing Riley Leonard to prove himself in Week 18.