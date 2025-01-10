The Indianapolis Colts feel like they are stuck in the middle of the NFL right now. Indianapolis finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 8-9 and finished second in the AFC South division standings. The Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, which has increased pressure on the current regime heading into the offseason. One important Colts figure spoke out about recent criticisms levied at the organization.

Colts GM Chris Ballard said on Friday that he does not agree with the criticism he's received form Pat McAfee, per Ari Meirov. However, Ballard did admit that there's some truth to McAfee's words.

“You can't fool players,” Ballard said.

McAfee, a former Colts punter, is always plugged in on what's happening surrounding his former team. He made headlines earlier this week when he made critical comments about Indianapolis retaining Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard.

“I believe it's going to hard to change the things that you've got to change to be good, unless there was a new voice, a new face,” McAfee said on ESPN on Monday, via Scott Horner of IndyStar.

McAfee did clarify that he has nothing against Ballard and Steichen. He simply believes the Colts need to shake things up to get over the hump.

“Chris Ballard is a good man. He's always been good to us. Shane Steichen has good to us,” McAfee said. “If the building is seemingly broken, I don't know how the people that have been living in it and calling the landlord for the last eight years are going to be able to see that and fix all the cracks.”

Chris Ballard sends warning to Anthony Richardson after brutal 2024 season for Colts

Ballard was not done making headlines after responding to McAfee's criticisms on Friday.

Ballard also sent a warning shot at QB Anthony Richardson, warning that the Colts would acquire competition for Richardson this offseason.

“We got to have competition at the position,” Ballard said about the quarterback position in Indy. “For one, competition makes everyone better. And two, [Anthony Richardson has] not proven he can play 17 games.”

Ballard limited his criticism to Richardson's availability in these comments. He isn't wrong — Richardson has only played in 15 total games throughout the past two seasons. Richardson cannot play in a full 17-game season, he also hasn't proven that he can play in 17 total games.

Richardson finished the 2024 season with 1,814 passin gyards for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He played more games than during his rookie season, but still looks like an incredibly raw prospect.

These injury issues are an especially huge problem for Richardson in particular. The mobile quarterback does not have a lot of starting experience in college or at the NFL level. Richardson desperately needs as much experience as he can get and as quickly as possible. Otherwise, the Colts may be in the market for a new starting quarterback in the near future.