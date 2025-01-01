Quarterback Anthony Richardson wasn't able to play in the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing Week 17 loss to the New York Giants. Now, Richardson has revealed the gruesome reason why.

While dealing with his back injury, the quarterback said that he was unable to walk and had to crawl around his house. When he got an MRI, it revealed an issue with one of his discs. Despite how troublesome that made life, let alone playing quarterback, Richardson said he is now on the come up, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I'm standing up now,” Richardson said.

The Colts' loss to the Giants eliminated them from postseason contention. With Richardson battling through his injury, Indianapolis could opt to hold him out and no re-risk injury. However, head coach Shane Steichen and company aren't ruling out Richardson actually playing in Week 18.

Steichen said he is, “hopeful,” that the quarterback will play in the season finale, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Of course, they'll be monitoring Richardson throughout the week. He would seemingly at least need to return to practice before getting cleared to play.

Alongside his back injury, Richardson is also dealing with a foot injury. It's fair to wonder how healthy he would be even if he did suit up. But while it may be a meaningless game in terms of outcome, Steichen still wants to get Richardson some more reps.

Which might be necessary based on how much time the quarterback missed. Due to injury, Richardson has appeared in just 11 games this season. He's gone 6-5 as a starter, completing just 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson has added an impressive 499 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, but it's clear he still needs to develop as a passer.

The Colts want to enter the 2025 campaign with Anthony Richardson as their starter. Ensuring he is fully healthy is the first step. Still, playing in Week 18 could give Richardson some positive momentum heading into his junior campaign; if he can stand in the pocket.