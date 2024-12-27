The Indianapolis Colts are looking to end their season on a high note, especially with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. And the skies are looking clearer after Colts head coach Shane Steichen met with reporters on Friday to give an injury update on their quarterback heading into Week 17, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“#Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who didn't practice all week because of back and foot soreness, is officially questionable for Sunday vs. the #Giants. WR Alec Pierce (concussion) is off the injury report and will make his return,” Pelissero wrote.

After their 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 Richardson appeared on the Colts' injury report as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday with a back and foot injury.

Along with Richardson, it appears like Alec Pierce is expected to make his return to the field after missing Week 16.

However, though the injury report would point fans toward Richardson not suiting up for their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants, the Colts head coach isn't ready to rule him out just yet.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson receives optimistic injury update from HC Shane Steichen

Though it's been an up-and-down season for Richardson in his second year in the NFL, getting meaningful reps to build off of remains key for his development.

Richardson played just 24 games in college, and in those, it was a bit of a rollercoaster.

However, given his 6-foot-4, 244-pound build and incredibly strong arm, the Colts took a chance on him with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After playing just four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that would require surgery, his rookie season was paused until the 2024 season.

Now, with just two games remaining in the 2024 regular season, Steichen and the Colts seemingly want to ensure Richardson gets as many reps as he can this year. After drafting him so high just two years ago, his development is paramount for this franchise.

However, considering his lack of weapons in Indy and Richardson being a raw prospect coming into the league, it hasn't been smooth sailing.

With the number of injuries Richardson has racked up to this point in his young career, keeping him healthy for next season is another thing to keep in mind.

Following Steichen's injury update on Friday, it appears they will make a game-time decision on their quarterback to ensure he has as much time to recover as possible.

And as the Colts sit on the bubble of the 2024 NFL Playoff Picture, Richardson's injury update gives fans a reason to be optimistic heading into Week 17.