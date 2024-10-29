Former top-five draft pick Anthony Richardson‘s time may be over with the Indianapolis Colts after just 10 games.

After Richardson's poor showing in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, the team has decided to bench him for veteran Joe Flacco, per Adam Schefter. The Colts coaching staff reportedly held a morning meeting on Oct. 29 and came to a decision as a unit.

Six games into the 2024 season, Richardson has thrown for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 242 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Aside from his poor passing stats and turnover rate, Richardson was criticized for taking himself out of the game in the third quarter for what he admitted was due to fatigue.

Through the Colts' first eight games, they are 2-3 in the games that Richardson plays the majority of and 2-1 with Flacco in his place. Richardson started six games but missed most of the team's Week 4 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury. In his lone loss, Flacco's 359 passing yards in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars were the most either player put up in a single game of the year.

The 2024 season is the second in the career of Richardson, who played just four games as a rookie. Injuries have been an issue for the 22-year-old, who has appeared in just 10 of a potential 25 games since being drafted. His lack of availability has hi often labeled as one of the most injury-prone players in the NFL.

Colts face Vikings in Week 9 with Joe Flacco

If the Richardson era is officially over, the Colts enter their new age in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 4-4 team will have their work cut out for them against the 5-2 Vikings. Despite entering the game on a two-game skid, Minnesota is still one of the premier teams in the league.

While Flacco improves the offense's passing game on paper, he is not nearly the rushing threat that Richardson is. The ground game has hurt Minnesota recently in their current losing streak. Their defense allowed 97 rushing yards to Kyren Williams and 116 yards to Jahmyr Gibbs in their two recent losses.

The three games that Flacco played the majority of were three of the Colts' least-efficient rushing games of the year. Two of them were without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who returned from an ankle injury in Week 8 and posted 105 rushing yards on 20 carries.