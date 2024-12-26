ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants matchup on Sunday afternoon has more of an effect on the draft than the actual standings. The Giants are distantly out of the playoffs, as they are currently dead last in the league. The Giants could benefit from losing their previous two games to cement the first-overall pick and get the opportunity to take their new quarterback of the future to replace the recently departed Daniel Jones. The Colts are in a disappointing position, as they cannot win the division, with the Houston Texans clinching the first spot, and will likely pick in the middle of the first round as one of the first teams out of the postseason. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Giants prediction and pick.

Colts-Giants Last Game – Matchup History

The Colts and Giants aren't common opponents. They've played each other just 20 times since 1963 and just once since 2018, two seasons ago on New Year's Day. The Giants took a commanding victory, 38-10. The lack of matchups between these teams was unfortunate, as it robbed us of too many opportunities to watch Eli and Peyton Manning battle in their prime.

The Giants dominated the 2023 matchup, their first victory in five attempts. The Colts had an early 3-0 lead, but the Giants rallied for 24 points in the second quarter. Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and added two on the ground for one of his best performances as a Giant.

Overall Series: Colts 12-8

Here are the Colts-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Giants Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -380

New York Giants: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Giants

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants rank near the bottom of the league in nearly every category, putting them in a position to lose every game. The Colts haven't been performing that great either, but they are the 23rd-best defense and the 22nd-best offense. The Colts offense has been good against below-average defenses, scoring 38 points against the Tennessee Titans, 25 against the New England Patriots, and 28 against the New York Jets. If the Colts offense can get rolling like that on Sunday, the Giants don't have much hope of scoring enough points to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

Let's be honest; we'd need Sherlock Holmes on the case to find a reason to back the Giants on Sunday afternoon. They have been hopeless over their last ten games, losing every matchup while scoring 18 or fewer points in eight of those ten matchups. New York is also 1-9 against the spread, with their only cover coming against another abysmal team in the New Orleans Saints, where the Giants scored just 11 points but covered the 5.5-point spread because the Saints scored just 14.

There is one reason to believe in the Giants on Sunday. Despite winning three of their last five games, the Colts don't have much left to give them motivation. Their wins came against some of the league's worst teams, like the New York Jets and New England Patriots, but both were one-point victories. If that trend continues, the Giants will at least cover the spread.

Final Colts-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are a miserable team to bet on recently. If a bettor took the Giants every week for the last ten weeks, they would likely be hesitant to take a chance on them again this week. The Colts haven't been blowing teams away, but they are more reliable than whatever the Giants roll out.

Final Colts-Giants Prediction & Pick: Colts -7.5 (-110)