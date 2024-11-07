Indianapolis Colts fan and music creator Seth “Da Flow” Irskens has captured the hearts of Colts fans everywhere this season with his dedication to the team, BroBible reports. Known for his weekly anthems celebrating the Colts, Seth has turned his love for the squad into an online sensation, creating lyrics that bleed blue as much as any die-hard fan. This year, his loyalty and creativity paid off in a big way when the Colts organization surprised him with an unforgettable gift: two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl.

Seth’s unique journey began on social media, where his videos quickly gained traction. Each week, he releases a Colts anthem tailored to the team’s upcoming game, with lyrics that rally around the team’s pride, passion, and resilience. In his signature chant, he declares, “This is our Colts, this is our team, we bleed blue” — a line that has become his anthem and has united fans. The Colts’ social media team caught wind of Seth’s talent and brought him into the team facility, initially under the impression he would participate in an interview and photoshoot. But, to his surprise, Colts stars Michael Pittman and Josh Downs interrupted with Seth’s very own lyrics, singing them back to him before handing over two tickets to the Big Game.

A Moment to Remember for Colts' “Fan of the Year”

Seth was deeply touched by the gesture, calling it a “blessing” and describing the entire experience as surreal. After years of pouring his heart into songs for his favorite team, he now found himself celebrated not just by fans but by the organization itself. The Colts took the occasion further by naming Seth their “Fan of the Year,” cementing his place in the team’s history and making this season unforgettable for him. It’s a beautiful moment for Seth, who has lost his parents and has been raised by his guardians, a loving family who has encouraged his devotion to the Colts.

Expand Tweet

As he accepted the Super Bowl tickets, Seth reflected on what the moment meant to him, mentioning how proud his parents would have been to see him honored this way. His guardians shared that sentiment, letting him know that his parents were undoubtedly proud, watching over him. The entire scene resonated deeply with fans online, creating a truly heartwarming story in a season where the Colts themselves have faced ups and downs.

While the Colts currently stand at 4-5, far from a Super Bowl favorite, fans like Seth keep the energy alive. His anthems, now shared and celebrated widely, may very well inspire the team to finish the season on a high note. For now, fans can celebrate Seth’s incredible journey, a reminder of how passion and dedication for a team can spark unforgettable moments.