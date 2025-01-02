The Indianapolis Colts have internal friction on their hands. All stemming from their disappointing 7-9 season with one more game left.

Now, one unanimous veteran player ripped the organization via The Athletic on Thursday. The player, who spoke to Zak Keefer and James Boyd on the condition of anonymity, blasted the lack of leadership inside the building.

There’s no vision,” the Colts player said. “From the top down — from the front office, to the coaches, to the players — no one is ever on the same page, and every year at the end, we’re sitting here losing.”

He's indicating owner Jim Irsay , general manager Chris Ballard, then head coach Shane Steichen don't have strong communication among themselves. The same player then revealed who he believes have the best “vision” in the NFL compared to the Colts.

“If you look at the best teams in the league, they all have a vision, and they commit to it. The Chiefs keep winning because they have a vision. The Lions turned things around because they have a vision. There’s no vision here,” the unnamed player said.

How Colts' 2024 season unraveled

The Colts entered the 2024 season with increasing expectations. Steichen returned for his second season fresh off nearly capturing the AFC South title in year one. But Indianapolis welcomed back prized 2023 first round selection Anthony Richardson. Both personalities fueled the belief a postseason run was imminent.

But the Colts' season got off to a slow start. The rival Houston Texans edged them 29-27 to start the year. Indy then fell 16-10 against the Green Bay Packers in a dismal offensive display that witnessed three turnovers by the Colts.

Then came the now infamous late October/November stretch. Indianapolis took four of five losses there — with the Colts' only victory coming in a 28-27 decision against an imploding New York Jets team.

Steichen and company recently took two more costly losses. The Denver Broncos demoralized them 31-13 on Dec. 15. The 3-13 New York Giants, meanwhile, ended any hope for the playoffs by stunning Indy 45-33 this past Sunday. Colts legend and media personality Pat McAfee even blasted the franchise after the embarrassing loss.

Indianapolis' 2024 season went from playoff ready to potentially witnessing personnel changes. Even star wide receiver Michael Pittman II acknowledged to The Athletic that some fixing is needed.

“We just gotta do something different,” Pittman Jr. said. “I don’t know what that is, but — something.”

The Colts are now one loss away from their second double-digit losing season in the last three seasons. Indianapolis is already a decade removed from its last AFC title game appearance. Worst is the Colts are 61-69-1 in the last eight years — which features only two double-digit winning campaigns in that span. One veteran officially has seen enough.