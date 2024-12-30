While Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen got real about the loss, his team got clowned for letting the Giants manhandle it. Also, Pat McAfee weighed in to blast the Colts after the embarrassing loss.

Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and added a late TD run in the Giants 45-33 win that eliminated the Colts from playoff consideration.

“Everything I said about your team was right. And everything I said about your locker rook was right. You have won nothing,” McAfee said. “There’s no accountability. They’re seemingly not aware of anything that is going on. I understand it’s a business. (But) it’s not a professional operation over there.”

How much time will Colts give HC Shane Steichen?

McAfee said the Colts need to make major changes.

“I don’t know what the future looks like for the Colts,” McAfee said. “There are lot of us that are Colts fans, that are fed up with it. There are not many likable pieces to this Indianapolis Colts team. (Sunday) was a bummer. We should still be lurking.”

The Colts missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Steichen said he’s not sure why the team fell short, according to espn.com.

“It's hard to explain,” said Colts coach Shane Steichen, who led the team to a 9-8 record in his first season in 2023. “We had to play a complete game. We haven’t done it all year. (And) we have to be on the same page, and to go out there like that is obviously not good enough.”

Big plays provided an avenue for demise, he said, according to colts.com.

“Any time you give up explosive plays it's going to be hard,” Steichen said. “They're going to score points and that's what they did today.”

Colts didn’t get it done defensively

Missed tackles played a role in the loss. The Colts’ leading tackle, Zaire Franklin, said it’s not a one-on-one problem.

“When you play defense, it's not really a one versus one thing. It's really 11 versus one,” Franklin said. “I don't think we play with that type of mentality. I think too many times it's too many one-on-one tackles. And the reality of the situation is there's a lot of extremely talented guys in this league, and they're going to make the first guy miss. But when you watch a lot of great defenses, people swarm and everybody's trying to get in on the tackle. So obviously, we all gotta do better tackling, myself included, that's something I'm gonna work on moving forward. But I think we could play better together as a defense.”