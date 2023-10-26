The Indianapolis Colts fell in a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns during their Week 7 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis recorded a total of 305 receiving yards and 168 rushing yards during the home loss. Quarterback Gardner Minshew ended the game with 305 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. Cornerback Kenny Moore II led the Colts' defense with 10 tackles, seven solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Safeties Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II each garnered one interception in Indianapolis.

“I think, honestly, stuff like this makes you stronger,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, via Associated Press Sports Writer Mike Marot. “It stings, there's no doubt about it. Everyone's frustrated when games happen like that, but I think this is what builds character in your football team. We've got a lot of football left. We're not even at the halfway point.”

The Colts will take on the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Saints fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-24 loss at Caesars Superdome in Week 7. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 301 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the home loss. Running back Alvin Kamara added 91 receiving yards and 62 rushing yards. Cornerback Paulson Adebo led the New Orleans defense with seven tackles and two pass deflections.

What are some bold predictions for the Colts when they face the Saints on Sunday?

Jonathan Taylor will rush for at least 90 yards

Taylor ended the loss to the Browns with 75 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 18 carries. He added 45 receiving yards on three receptions. The former Wisconsin running back has earned a total of 112 rushing yards during the three games he has suited up for this season. The Colts have rushed for 868 yards during the 2023 NFL season, putting them two yards behind the Atlanta Falcons for ninth place in the league, according to NFL.com.

Taylor went over how head coach Shane Steichen finds ways to ensure his players are in a position to succeed this week.

“I've mentioned this to you guys over the past few weeks. He's letting the players show their talents and putting in certain schemes to let them flourish,” Taylor said, via Colts.com Contributing Writer Raven Moore. “You never know what we'll come out in. You'll never know what play we'll be running. It's just the offensive mind of Shane Steichen.”

The Saints rank at 15th in the NFL after allowing a total of 691 rushing yards this season, according to NFL.com. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr. combined for 112 rushing yards during Jacksonville's win over New Orleans. Etienne Jr. added two rushing touchdowns.

The Colts offense will earn at least 250 receiving yards

The Colts have recorded a total of just over 1,760 receiving yards during the 2023 NFL season. The figure put them ahead of the Saints, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers for eighth place in the NFL. Receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs lead the Colts with a combined for 890 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Downs recorded 125 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in the Colts' Week 7 matchup. He hauled in a 59-yard touchdown reception with 11:38 remaining in the first quarter. Pittman added 83 receiving yards and one touchdown of his own.

The Colts will defeat the Saints by a one-touchdown margin

Indianapolis must find ways to bounce back from its loss to the Browns when it takes to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts have gone 1-2 in their last three matchups after starting the season with a 2-2 record. The Saints currently stand at 3-4 after they started the season at 2-0. The Colts must tap into the potential of their run game to take a potential victory at home before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 09.

“I think in this league it comes down to the details,” Steichen said, via Field Level Media. “I think we need to maintain the focus and the preparation. I think we're doing a lot of good things.

“When you get into November, December, you find out teams that either are climbing or they're going to start falling off, so we've got to make sure as a football team that we're climbing.”