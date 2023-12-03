Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is out with a thumb injury that required surgery, but his initial projected timetable of missing 2-3 weeks may have been short-selling the length of his recovery. Taylor is expected to be out at least 3-5 weeks, according to the sources of NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Taylor's recovery time is three to five weeks,” Rapoport said. “Indy left the door open for him to return before four weeks by not placing him on injured reserve, and Taylor was already back with the team the day after surgery. But for at least the next three weeks, it's [Zack] Moss' time to shine.”

Jonathan Taylor could be out with thumb injury until Week 16

It seems as though thumb injuries in the NFL can take a varied amount of time to recover from based on how the injury heals and the surgery methods required. Taylor had a torn UCL in his thumb, and an internal brace was placed on the ligament during surgery. Because that internal brace was use, Taylor's recovery will be many months shorter than a normal UCL repair.

The Colts deciding not to place Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve opens up the possibility that he'll return in less than a four-week window. If the Colts were certain Taylor would be out for four weeks, it would make more sense to put him on the IR and open up a roster spot.

That's not what Indianapolis decided to do with Taylor after his injury, so his projected recovery window seems to be right around 4 weeks. If Taylor misses the next three games, he could potentially return for a Week 16 battle with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts are 6-5 heading into a Week 13 matchup with Zack Moss as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans.