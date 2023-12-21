We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Colts-Falcons prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Indianapolis Colts were able to get back into the win column in a big way against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 and will take that momentum on the road on Christmas Eve into Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Colts-Falcons prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Indianapolis (8-6) are exceeding all expectations this season and they are doing so without their star rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson who is out of the year due to injury. It's been the Gardner Minshew show who's been tearing up opposing defenses like he did last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minshew threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Colts get back their star runningback Jonathan Taylor who was on the IR with a thumb injury for the last four weeks as they make a playoff push when they head out on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta (6-8) had everyone believing that this was the year that they would take over the NFC South and bad quarterback play along with inconsistency on offense has led to them being two games under .500 with just three weeks left in the regular season. The Falcons' defense has been in the top of the league in most categories and has kept them in games but it's been their offense that has been their downfall as they are coming off a dreadful performance against the now two-win Carolina Panthers where they scored a measly seven points. The Falcons have a do-or-die matchup this weekend as they play host to the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve.

Here are the Colts-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Falcons Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +1.5 (-118)

Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Falcons Week 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

While the Christmas Eve matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons might not pack the usual holiday punch, there's one thing undeniably spicy, the point spread. With Indy as slight underdogs at +1.5, I'm here to tell you the Colts will not only win, but comfortably cover that spread.

This game hinges on two things, the Colts' defense and Jonathan Taylor's dominance. The Colts' defense is a brick wall, currently ranked 6th in the league. Their pass rush, fueled feasts on shaky offensive lines as they are averaging 3.3 sacks per game which is tied for 3rd best in the league. Backup quarterback turned starter Taylor Heinicke, behind Atlanta's patchwork O-line, will be under constant pressure, leading to rushed throws and potential turnovers. Remember, Indy is tied for the eighth-best turnover margin in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor has been out for a good portion of the season due to injury but he has been exceptional when he's seen the field. In his last three games prior to injuring his thumb, he had 207 yards and three touchdowns and the Colts won all three of those games. Atlanta's run defense? 15th in the league. Taylor will have a field day, chewing up the clock and keeping Heinicke off the field. This ball-control offense will bleed the clock, keeping the score low and making that +1.5 spread feel like a gift from Santa himself.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

While the Christmas Eve clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts might appear a close call, I'm here to break the ice and dish up a piping hot take, the Falcons will soar, not struggle, covering that -1.5 spread like sugar frosting on fruitcake.

Drake London has been a monster for the Atlanta Falcons this season. The second-year wideout leads the Falcons in receiving yards and has become both Desmond Ridder's and Taylor Heinicke's go-to weapon. His size, athleticism, and growing chemistry with both rostered quarterbacks will be too much for Indy's aging cornerbacks to handle. London will dominate the red zone, racking up yards and scores, keeping the scoreboard tilted toward Atlanta.

Don't be fooled by Indy's defensive ranking. Their offense sputters, averaging 22 points per game on the road. Gardner Minshew is turnover-prone with eight interceptions in his 13 games, and their receiving corps lacks bite outside of Michael Pittman. The Falcons' defense, energized by the home crowd and hungry for a playoff push, will shut down this anemic attack, making that -1.5 spread look like a walk in the park.

Final Colts-Falcons Prediction & Pick

This game on paper looks fairly even but the difference maker is in the offenses. Right now, Indianapolis is coming off a 30-point outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers which is their fourth 30-point game of the season meanwhile, the Falcons have yet to score 30 points in a single game all season. We know that the Falcon's defense has been much improved all season but without their offense putting up points it's going to be hard for them to get into the win column. The smart money is taking the Indianapolis Colts with the points and the under as we can't expect a huge scoring outcome from the Falcons in this one.

Final Colts-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts +1.5 (-110), Under 44.5 (-110)